BBC Two Picks Up ‘Mandy’ For Full Series

After piloting the project last year as a comedy short, BBC Two has picked up a full series of Diane Morgan’s Mandy. Six episodes, running fifteen minutes each, have been commissioned for the show’s first season.

Mandy tells the story of the titular character, a woman with dreams. Big dreams. Most of all she dreams of breeding Doberman Pinchers. But there are hurdles to overcome before that dream can become a reality. So, in this series we’ll see her go on a health kick, rent out her small back room on Airbnb and attempt a series of short-lived jobs in the modern gig economy.

Diane Morgan stars as Mandy. Michelle Greenidge (After Life, Code 404) also stars as Lola, Mandy’s friend and confidante in the local nail bar. The BBC said that further casting would be announced at a later date. In addition to starring, Morgan penned the scripts and will direct. BBC Studios are producing. Sam Ward is the series producer, while Ben Caudell is the executive producer. The Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Alex Moody. Filming on the series is now underway.