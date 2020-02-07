BBC Three Sets Premiere Date For ‘My Left Nut’

BBC Three comedy My Left Nut will premiere on Sunday March 1st, it has been announced.

My Left Nut follows school-boy Mick and his journey after discovering a swelling on his testicle. He can’t tell his dad; he died seven years ago. He can’t tell his mum Patricia; she’s got a million other things on her plate. He can’t tell his schoolmates; there’s an upside to rumours about the bulge in your trousers… And it’s not like it’s going to complicate things between Mick and his first girlfriend anyway, right?

The three-parter, which is based on the award-winning stage play, is produced Kay Mellor’s production company Rollem Productions and stars Sinéad Keenan, Nathan Quinn-O’Rawe, Oliver Anthony, Levi O’Sullivan, Jessica Reynolds and Sade Malone. The executive producers are Kay Mellor for Rollem and Tommy Bulfin and Ayela Butt for the BBC. Sian Palfrey is the series producer, while Paul Gay is the director.

