BBC Three Renews ‘Ladhood’ For Second Season

BBC Three has renewed Liam Williams’ autobiographical comedy series Ladhood for a second season. Six episodes have been ordered for the show’s second season.

“I’m excited and honoured to have another chance to work with a tremendously talented cast and crew in giving my own grubby memories far more gravitas than they deserve”, Williams said in a statement.

Ladhood straddles two timelines as Liam explores the roots of modern-day masculinity, by delving into the memories of his own misspent adolescence in the Leeds suburb of Garforth during the early noughties. Across the series Liam and his best mates Ralph, Addy and Craggy go through many of the teenage rites of passage. Getting get drunk, trying drugs, ending up in fights, falling in love and falling apart.

The comedy series, which is adapted from Liam Williams’ original BBC Radio 4 series, is produced by BBC Studios and stars Liam Williams, Samuel Bottomley, Katy Wix, Con O’Neill, James Dryden, Lily Frazer, Shaun Thomas and Oscar Kennedy. Joe Nunnery is the series producer, while Jonathan Schey is attached to direct. The executive producers are Gareth Edwards.

“Ladhood is a brilliant series for BBC Three as it manages to perfectly blend nostalgia with the present day”, said BBC Three Controller Fiona Campbell, who commissioned the second season alongside the BBC’s Controller of Comedy Commissioning Shane Allen. “With so many themes and stories that our audience recognises, and a strong sense of place and accents to boot, we can’t wait for more.”

While Josh Cole, Head of Comedy at BBC Studios, added: “We’re thrilled to have the chance to make more episodes of Ladhood for the BBC. Liam is a phenomenally talented and funny man and I can think of no-one more suited to brilliantly exploring the roots of modern-day masculinity. We’ll see you back in early ’00s Garforth.”