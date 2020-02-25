BBC Three Orders Sally Rooney Adaptation ‘Conversations With Friends’

BBC Three has ordered Conversations With Friends, an adaptation of Sally Rooney’s debut novel of the same name. The adaptation has received an order for twelve episodes.

Conversations With Friends is set in Dublin and tells the story of two college students, Frances and Bobbi, and the strange, unexpected connection they forge with a married couple, Melissa and Nick. This marks the second Rooney adaptation for BBC Three, following in the footsteps of Normal People.

The team behind the Normal People adaptation are set to return for Conversations With Friends. Alice Birch is returning to write number of episodes, while Lenny Abrahamson is also back as lead director. Element Pictures is producing. The executive producers are Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Norton, Lenny Abrahamson, Sally Rooney, Rose Garnett and Tommy Bulfin.

“I am so pleased to be working with the team at Element, Lenny Abrahamson and the BBC to produce an adaptation of Conversations With Friends”, said original author and executive producer Sally Rooney. “I’m confident we’re going to find fresh and interesting ways of dramatising the novel’s dynamics, and I’m excited to watch the process take shape‎.”

“I love Conversations With Friends, its depth, humour and freshness, and it’s an honour to be involved in bringing it to the screen”, commented Lenny Abrahamson. “I’m particularly happy that my connection to Sally and her work is set to continue. Making Normal People has been a singular pleasure and I’m excited to be working with the same brilliant team again on Conversations With Friends.”

While the BBC’s Controller of Drama Piers Wenger, who commissioned the adaptation alongside BBC Three Controller Fiona Campbell, added: “We are all addicted to Sally Rooney’s writing and will plunder her literary canon as long as she is writing. And so, on the back of the taut and tangled Normal People we are delighted that Sally has entrusted us, and the wonderfully talented people at Element Pictures, with her debut novel Conversations With Friends. To top it all Lenny Abrahamson has agreed to continue his association with Sally to direct.”