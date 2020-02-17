BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Noughts + Crosses’

BBC One’s Malorie Blackman adaptation Noughts + Crosses will premiere on Thursday March 5th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Noughts + Crosses tells the story of Sephy, a member of the black ruling class known as ‘Crosses’ and the daughter of a prominent politician, and Callum, a ‘Nought’ – a white member of the underclass who were once slaves to the Crosses. The two have been friends since early childhood but that’s as far as it can go for Noughts and Crosses must never fall in love. Against a background of prejudice, distrust and powerful rebellion mounting on the streets, a passionate romance builds between Sephy and Callum which will lead them both into terrible danger.

The adaptation, which is based on the first book in Malorie Blackman’s Noughts & Crosses novel series, is being produced by Mammoth Screen and stars Masali Baduza, Jack Rowan, Paterson Joseph, Bonnie Mbuli, Kike Brimah, Helen Baxendale, Ian Hart, Josh Dylan, Shaun Dingwall, Jonathan Ajayi and Rakie Ayola. Noughts + Crosses was penned by Toby Whithouse, Lydia Adetunji, Nathaniel Price and Rachel De-Lahay. Johann Knobel is the series producer, while Julian Holmes and Koby Adom are the directors. The executive producers are Toby Whithouse, Kibwe Tavares and Patrick Reardon, Jeff Skoll, Miura Kite, Preethi Mavahalli, Damien Timmer and Ben Irving.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.