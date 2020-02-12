BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Last Tango In Halifax’ Season 5

The fifth season of Last Tango In Halifax will premiere on BBC One on Sunday February 23rd at 9pm, it has been announced.

Last Tango In Halifax follows Alan Buttershaw and Celia Dawson, two widowers in their 70s who, when their grandchildren put them on Facebook, rediscover feelings for one another that are just as intense and beautiful now as they were 60 years ago. The drama series is produced by Lookout Point and stars Derek Jacobi, Anne Reid, Nicola Walker and Sarah Lancashire.

In addition to the core cast, other returning cast members include Timothy West, Tony Gardner, Ronni Ancona, Josh Bolt, Dean Smith, Louis Greatorex, Paul Copley, Katherine Rose Morley, Felix Johnson and Rachel Leskovac. Joining the cast for season five is Issacah June Zaman Hatzer, Tilly Kaye, Lu Corfield, Anna Leong Brophy, Noorul Choudhury, Liam McCheyne, Catherine Campion, Sophie McIntosh, Rick S Carr and Buckso Dhillon-Woolleyy.

In season five, Alan and Celia are now seven years into their marriage but, having moved into a desirable bungalow with stunning views across the Calder Valley, they aren’t quite seeing eye to eye. It isn’t just their differing politics that’s a source of tension; Alan’s new supermarket job brings an unexpected challenge in the form of a wild local lad, and at Far Slack Farm Gillian faces trouble with a giraffe.

Meanwhile John is back on the scene, and Caroline finds herself entangled in an emotional debacle with someone at work. Into all of this jets Alan’s brother Ted on holiday from New Zealand. But it turns out he’s only bought a one-way ticket… and he hasn’t come alone. The four-episode fifth season was penned by Sally Wainwright and is being directed by Gareth Bryn. The executive producers are Faith Penhale, Laura Lankester, Ben Irving and Sally Wainwright.

