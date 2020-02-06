BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Bumps’

BBC One comedy pilot Bumps will premiere on Friday February 21st at 9:30pm, it has been announced.

Bumps follows Anita (Amanda Redman), a sixty-three-year-old divorcee with two grown up kids and no stork on the horizon threatening to bring grandchildren. Anita may be in her sixties, but inside she feels twenty. She’s adventurous, energetic and a bundle of fun. She wants to pack as much into life as she can whilst she still has her own joints.

With the aid of an egg and sperm donor she decides to have a baby. Unbeknownst to her it happens to be at the same time as her forty year old daughter Joanne discovers she is expecting her first child. Anita hasn’t really thought through the impact this baby will have on her body or her psyche or her finances. Not for one millisecond has she considered how her decision to have a child will impact on her two grown up kids. She thinks she’s earned the right to do what she wants and she doesn’t realise the emotional bomb she’s detonated. Well now she’s about to find out.

The comedy pilot, which has been commissioned as part of the BBC’s Comedy Playhouse strand, is being produced by Kudos and stars Amanda Redman, Lisa McGrillis, Lucy Montgomery,Rhys Thomas, Clarke Peters, Philip Jackson, Louise Jameson, Seb Cardinal, Leila Hoffman, Freddie Davies and Jason Pennycooke. Bumps was created by Lisa Montgomery and Rhys Thomas and is being produced by Kudos. Georgie Fallon is the producer, while Sandy Johnson is the director. Phil Temple is the executive producer. The Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Alex Moody.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.