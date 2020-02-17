BBC One Renews ‘The Goes Wrong Show’ For Second Season

BBC One has picked up The Goes Wrong Show for a second season. Six episodes have been ordered for the show’s second season. Season two was commissioned by the BBC’s Controller of Comedy Commissioning Shane Allen and the BBC’s Director of Content Charlotte Moore.

A TV adaptation of Mischief Theatre’s The Play That Goes Wrong, The Goes Wrong Show follows The Cornley Drama Society undertaking another ambitious endeavour, held back by prolific over-actor Robert Grove, the screen-hogging Sandra Wilkinson and the artistically mistrusted Dennis Tyde.

The series is being produced by Mischief Screen and Big Talk Production and stars Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields, Nancy Zamit, Charlie Russell, Bryony Corrigan, Greg Tannahill, Dave Hearn and Chris Leask. Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields are penning the scripts for the second season. The executive producers are Hilary Strong and Kenny Wax for Mischief Screen and Kenton Allen, Matthew Justice and Saurabh Kakkar for Big Talk Productions.

“We are delighted, if not a little surprised to have been commissioned to create a second series of The Goes Wrong Show”, said Chris Bean, Director of the Cornley Drama Society. “It’s no secret that we hit a few snags during production of the first series, but these snags were almost all caused by poor communication. To remedy that for the second series we are issuing all employees with five telephones.”