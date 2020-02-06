BBC One Renews ‘Silent Witness’ For Two More Seasons

The BBC is extending the run of Silent Witness to a quarter of a century. BBC One has renewed the long-running crime drama for an additional two seasons – the show’s twenty-fourth and twenty-fifth.

The renewal comes on the heels of the show’s twenty-third season wrapping it’s ten episode run. Season 23 was a rating success foor BBC One, averaging over 7 million viewers per week and ranking as one of the iPlayer’s most-requested shows.

Silent Witness follows a team of forensic pathologists as the solve various criminal cases. The drama series is produced by BBC Studios and stars Emilia Fox, David Caves, Richard Lintern and Liz Carr. In season twenty-three, the cases that end up at the Lyell Centre are rarely straightforward. Initial suspicions are challenged as the evidence mounts, and Nikki and the team must work harder than ever to find the truth.”

“Silent Witness entertains audiences from all generations and continues to be one of the UK’s most successful returning crime drama series”, said the BBC’s Controller of Drama Commissioning Piers Wenger, who green-lit the show’s twenty-fourth and twenty-fifth seasons. “I’m thrilled it will continue to grip the nation in 2021, and can’t wait for viewers to see what is in store for its 25th Anniversary in 2022.”