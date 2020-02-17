BBC One Renews ‘King Gary’ For Second Season

BBC One has handed out a second season renewal to their Tom Davis fronted series King Gary. Six episodes have been ordered for the show’s second season.

King Gary follows Gary King and love-of-his life, Terri as they bowl through family-life in suburbia. Gary’s quest to impress the neighbours and fill dad, Big Gary’s big shoes, might be more successful if he wasn’t such a drama-queen but there’s always a lot of love around in Butterchurn Crescent.

The comedy series, which was created by Tom Davis and James De Frond, is produced by Shiny Button and stars Tom Davis, Laura Checkley, Simon Day, Camille Coduri, Laura Checkley, Neil Maskell, Romesh Ranganathan, Dustin Demri-Burns, Lisa McGrillis, Mim Shaikh and Emma Sidi. Rupert Majendie is the series producer, while co-creator James De Frond is directing. The executive producers are Andy Brereton, Tom Davis and James De Frond.

The renewal comes shortly after the first season wrapped its run and on the back of strong figures on iPlayer. The BBC said it had attracted over 2 million views on the streaming service. “Both James and I have been overwhelmed by the lovely response to the first series and the way people have taken the King family into their hearts”, said series star and co-creator Tom Davis. “We are so humbled it resonated with so many and are both excited to be returning to Butterchurn Crescent. Lully stuff.”