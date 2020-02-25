BBC One Orders Thriller Series ‘Chloe’ From Alice Seabright

BBC One has ordered Chloe, a six episode thriller series from Sex Education helmer Alice Seabright. This marks her first original TV series commission.

Chloe is described as a thriller exploring obsession, identity, grief, and truth. Becky thinks Chloe has the perfect life. Years after Chloe abandoned her when they were teenagers, Becky still obsessively watches Chloe’s life through her picture-perfect social media. But when Chloe dies suddenly, Becky’s need to find out how and why leads her to assume a new identity and infiltrate the enviable lives of Chloe’s closest friends.

Who was Chloe? What happened to her? And why does Becky think Chloe was trying to send her a message before she died? Through her alter-ego Sasha, Becky becomes a powerful, transgressive heroine, trapped in a dangerous web of lies, only some of which are her own. Alice Seabright is the creator, writer and director. Mam Tor Productions and producing, with Tally Garner and Ben Irving serving as the executive producers.

“Becky is obsessed with Chloe, and I’m obsessed with both of them. I’m so excited to tell their story. I’m also obsessed with the amazing Tally Garner and Morven Reid at Mam Tor, and would definitely assume a new identity to infiltrate their lives”, Seabright said. “Thankfully for everyone, I get to make a TV show with them instead. Thank you to Ben Irving, Piers Wenger and the excellent people at the BBC – I couldn’t ask for a more brilliant team to go on this adventure with.”

While Tally Garner, Executive Producer for Mam Tor Productions, added: “I am absolutely thrilled that Mam Tor’s first production is with the fiercely talented writer and director Alice Seabright. In Becky she has created a heroine for our time and I am so excited that she will be appearing on BBC One. I am incredibly grateful to Piers Wenger, Ben Irving and Manda Levin for all their support in bringing Alice’s fabulous and formidable creation to the screen.”