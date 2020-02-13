BBC One Orders Australian Thriller ‘The Tourist’

BBC One has handed out a series order to The Tourist, an Australian-set mystery thriller that hails from The Missing scribes Harry and Jack Williams and their production company Two Brothers Pictures. Six episodes have been ordered for the show’s first season.

The Tourist follows a British man who, in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback, is pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road. An epic cat and mouse chase unfolds and the man later wakes in hospital, hurt, but somehow alive. Except he has no idea who he is. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback.

The series twists and turns through the dusty outback of Australia, to the frantic noise and lights of Singapore, and to the calm, luxury white-sand beaches of Bali. As The Man starts to uncover the mystery of who he was, he’s also forced to ask who he is now – and fast. Will he unlock the secrets of his identify before those who are trying to kill him catch up with him?

Harry and Jack Williams penned the series, which is being produced by Two Brothers Pictures in association with Highview Productions, All3Media International, the South Australian Film Corporation and Stan. Harry and Jack Williams serve as executive producers alongside Christopher Aird, Chris Sweeney and Tommy Bulfin. Lisa Scott is the series producer, while Chris Sweeney is attached to direct. All3Media International is handling global sales. The BBC said that casting would be announced at a later date.

“The Tourist is a departure from anything we’ve written before. It isn’t an easy show to categorise – so we won’t”, Harry and Jack Williams, writers and Managing Directors of Two Brothers Pictures said in a statement. “We are, however, hugely excited to have Chris Sweeney on board as director, and to be making this for the BBC. We’re thankful for their support of this ambitious project.”

While the BBC’s Controller of Drama Piers Wenger, who commissioned the series alongside the BBC’s Director of Content Charlotte Moore, added: “The Tourist has one of the boldest and most brain-twistingly brilliant conceits which thriller fans will have experienced in a long time. We are delighted to be home to this inspired and utterly original idea and can’t wait to see how Jack, Harry and the exciting team at Two Brothers will bring it to life.”