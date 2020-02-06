BBC One Bringing Back Kay Mellor’s ‘The Syndicate’ For Fourth Season

After putting the series “on hold” in 2016, BBC One is bringing back Kay Mellor’s lottery drama The Syndicate for a fourth season. BritBox North America is on-board as the U.S. and Canadian broadcast partner.

Created by Kay Mellor, The Syndicate follows the lives of a group of ordinary people who hit it big with a lottery jackpot. The first three seasons aired on BBC One between 2012 and 2015. An anthology series, the cast and setting changes each season.

In season four, when the owners of Woodvale Kennels announce they are selling the business to a larger company, the staff are devastated to realise they may well be out of a job. As the team’s future is thrown into question the weekly lottery looks like their only lifeline. So when the friends check the ticket and the machine goes off they are ecstatic! But is everything as it seems and will our syndicate get what’s rightfully theirs? Set between Leeds and Las Vegas, we see our kennel workers spend every last penny they own to see justice done.

Six episode have been ordered for the show’s fourth season. Rollem Productions are producing, with Josh Dynevor serving as the series producer. In addition to penning the scripts, series creator Kay Mellor will also direct the opening block of episodes. The executive producers are Kay Mellor and Yvonne Francas for Rollem Productions and Gaynor Holmes for the BBC. Production on season four is set to get underway this spring and the BBC said that casting would be announced at a later date.

“I’m thrilled to be working with the BBC again. As ever, it’s a brand new Syndicate and has a fresh and unique transatlantic story”, Kay Mellor said in a statement. “I couldn’t resist setting this series in a dog kennels either. I have a Shih-tzu myself and love animals – they say you should never work with kids or animals but I’m a sucker for a challenge and can’t wait to get started.”

While the BBC’s Controller of Drama Commissioning Piers Wenger, who ordered the show’s fourth season, added: “We are so happy to have The Syndicate coming back for a fourth series on BBC One. Kay’s gripping, intriguing and heart-warming scripts will take viewers on a rollercoaster of emotions as a brand new set of characters from a Leeds dog kennels win the lottery and set their sights on Vegas.”