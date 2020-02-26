AMC UK Sets Return Date For ‘Into The Badlands’ Season 3

Into The Badlands will return to AMC UK to finish airing its third and final season from Monday March 30th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, Into The Badlands is set in a land controlled by feudal barons and tells the story of a great warrior and a young boy who embark on a journey across a dangerous land to find enlightenment. The drama series is produced by AMC Studios and stars Daniel Wu, Nick Frost, Emily Beecham, Eleanor Matsuura, Ally Ioannides, Stephen Lang, Orla Brady, Sherman Augustus, Babou Ceesay, Aramis Knight, Lorraine Toussaint, Ella-Rae Smith, Lewis Tan and Dean-Charles Chapman.

In the back-end of season three, an imprisoned Bajie warns Sunny that Pilgrim can’t be trusted. But with his son’s life on the line, Sunny struggles with his decision to help Pilgrim unlock the Meridian Chamber. Meanwhile, M.K., still reeling from the revelation that Sunny killed his mother, is hell-bent on revenge. Kidnapped by The Master, the Widow is forced to confront her past. Moon meanwhile races to save Lydia from impending death after she risked her life for his on the battlefield. As the last episodes unfold long buried secrets will be revealed, new alliances will be forged, and the saga will climax in an epic battle to end all battles.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.