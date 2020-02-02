AMC UK Acquires ‘Dispatches From Elsewhere’, Sets April Premiere

AMC UK has secured the UK rights to AMC’s anthology series Dispatches From Elsewhere. The ten episode series will premiere on the channel on Wednesday April 29th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Dispatches From Elsewhere follows four ordinary people who feel there’s something missing in their lives, but they can’t quite put their finger on what it is. This diverse foursome is brought together by chance – or perhaps it’s by design – when they stumble upon a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life.

As they begin to accept the mysterious ‘Dispatches from Elsewhere’ challenges, they come to find that the mystery winds deeper than they imagined, and their eyes are opened to a world of possibility and magic. The drama series. which was created by Jason Segel, is produced by AMC Studios and stars Jason Segel, Sally Field, Richard E. Grant, André Benjamin and Eve Lindley.

With this acquisition, AMC UK is now the exclusive home to four of AMC’s original series. The channel, which is available exclusive to BT TV customers, also holds the first run UK rights to The Walking Dead spin-off Fear The Walking Dead, supernatural horror series NOS4A2, and anthology series The Terror.