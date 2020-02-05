All 4 Acquires UK Rights To ‘Seinfeld’ In Deal With Sony Pictures Television

Channel 4 and Sony Pictures Television have struck a deal and yadda yadda yadda Seinfeld now has a UK home on All 4. The streaming service has acquired UK rights to all nine seasons and will make the first three seasons available on Friday February 7th.

Subsequent seasons will be made available every Friday until the launch of season nine in mid-March. This will mark the first time that the award winning comedy series has been available to stream for free in the UK. Amazon Prime Video UK previously held SVOD rights to Seinfeld.

“I couldn’t think of a better way to kick off 2020 than with the addition of Seinfeld, one of the most influential sitcoms of all time, to All 4″, said Charlie Palmer, Managing Editor of All 4. “In making it available for free, we hope to bring a whole new audience to a show that has already earned an enduring and loyal fanbase.”

Created by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, Seinfeld follows the titular character whose life in New York City is made even more chaotic by his quirky group of friends who join him in wrestling with life’s most perplexing, yet often trivial questions. The comedy series, which aired on NBC between 1989 and 1998, stars Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander and Michael Richards.

All 4 has been building up a healthy slate of U.S. scripted box-sets in the past year. The Channel 4 owned and operated streamer also holds the rights to such series as The Goldbergs, Schooled, The Shield, Light As A Feather, 30 Rock, Community, ER, Freaks And Geeks, Anger Management, and a slew of Adult Swim originals. That said, they also recently dropped their exclusive U.S. acquisition Search Party.