Alibi Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Carter’ Season 2

The second season of Carter will receive its UK premiere on UKTV’s Alibi channel on Thursday February 27th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Carter follows Harley Mackay, a detective on a hit American TV show who is forced to return to his sleepy hometown after an embarrassing public meltdown in Hollywood. Once back, Carter taps into his acting experience to become a real-life detective, partnering with long-time friend and no-nonsense veteran of the force, Sam St. Clair. The drama series is produced by Amaze Film + Television and stars Jerry O’Connell, Sydney Poitier and Kristian Bruun.

In season two, Carter plants roots as a celebrity Private Investigator and doubles down on his fame in a world where life continues to imitate TV. But Carter will discover that the toughest cases to solve are personal ones when he finds himself embroiled in a love triangle with his best friend – a real detective – and her new police chief, played by Lyriq Bent (She’s Gotta Have It), where the stakes are winner takes all.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.