Alibi Sets Premiere Date For ‘Major Crimes’ Season 4

The fourth season of Major Crimes will premiere on UKTV’s Alibi channel on Thursday March 5th at 6pm, it has been announced.

Created by James Duff, Major Crimes follows the major crimes unit of the LAPD under the command of Captain Sharon Raydor. The drama series is produced by Warner Horizon Television and stars Mary McDonnell, G.W. Bailey, Tony Denison, Michael Paul Chan, Raymond Cruz, Phillip P. Keene, Kearran Giovanni, Graham Patrick Martin, Nadine Velazquez, Robert Gossett and Jonathan Del Arco.

In the opening episode of the show’s fourth season, titled A Rose Is A Rose, the squad investigates a double homicide related to an ongoing string of home invasions in the Hollywood Hills. Meanwhile, Sanchez attempts to reintegrate himself in the division after his suspension over a questionable use of force, while Captain Raydor makes a fateful choice in the life of her adopted son, Rusty. Kathe Mazur, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Ransford Doherty, Brandon Barash, Savannah Lathem, Skyler Maxon and Raul Diaz guest star.

