Alibi Acquires UK Rights To ‘Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries’ Feature Film ‘Miss Fisher And The Crypt Of Tears’

Miss Fisher is returning to Alibi. The UKTV owned and operated channel has secured the exclusive UK rights to Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries feature film Miss Fisher And The Crypt Of Tears. All3Media International handles global sales for the film. It is being eyed for an April premiere.

Miss Fisher And The Crypt Of Tears continues the story Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries. After freeing a young Bedouin girl from her unjust imprisonment in Jerusalem, Miss Fisher begins to unravel a wartime mystery concerning a priceless jewel, ancient curses and the truth behind the suspicious disappearance of Shirin’s forgotten tribe.

The feature film is produced by Every Cloud Productions – the production company behind the TV series. Essie Davis returns in the titular role of Miss Fisher. Other returning cast members include Nathan Page as Detective Inspector Jack Robinson, Miriam Margolyes as Aunt Prudence and Ashleigh Cummings as her loyal assistant and maid Dorothy ‘Dot’ Collins. Every Cloud Productions’ Fiona Eagger and Deb Cox are the executive producers.

Alibi has been the exclusive UK home to the Miss Fisher franchise since 2012, when they acquired the parent series Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries in a deal with All3Media International. They aired all three seasons between 2012 and 2015 and just last year picked up the UK rights to the Geraldine Hakewill fronted spin-off series Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries.

Check out the trailer for Miss Fisher And The Crypt Of Tears below: