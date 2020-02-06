101 Studios Signs On As Co-Production Partner For ‘The Last Days Of Marilyn Monroe’ As BBC Studios Exits

101 Studios has struck a deal with Seven Seas Films to co-produce The Last Days Of Marilyn Monroe, which details the turbulent final months of the star’s life before her death in 1962. Originally, BBC Studios had been set as the co-production partner but they have since exited the project.

“The project had been in early stage development with BBC Studios, however, 101 Studios has now taken over worldwide development rights from BBC Studios”, a representative of Seven Seas Films said. “We thank the BBC for their continued support and look forward to continuing the project with 101 Studios.”

The Last Days Of Marilyn Monroe will take viewers back to a time when Monroe found herself caught between the warring factions of the Mafia, the Kennedy political dynasty and the Hollywood elite; including her dealings with the infamous Rat Pack and its member, the Englishman Peter Lawford.

The drama series, which is the first ever filmed project to be endorsed by Authentic Brands Group (ABG) – the owners of the Marilyn Monroe Estate, is being penned by Dan Sefton and is based on the non-fiction book ‘The Final Years of Marilyn Monroe: The Shocking True Story’ by Keith Badman. Seven Seas Films optioned the rights to the book in 2017.

“Many people think they know the truth about Marilyn Monroe’s final months, but it’s a complicated and tragic story; one which we want to depict with compassion and sensitivity”, said Dan Sefton, writer and co-founder of Seven Seas Films. “It’s fantastic to be partnering with 101 Studios and ABG on the next stage of development and we can’t wait to bring Marilyn to life.”

“Marilyn Monroe is an enigmatic icon whose multifaceted life continues to inspire and intrigue us,” commented Katie Jones, Vice-President of Brand at ABG. “She was a trailblazer who forged her own path, during a time when women’s voices were often ignored and silenced. It is the perfect time to tell her iconic story as the challenges she faced are still prevalent in women’s lives today.”

While David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, added: “Beloved movie legend, Marilyn Monroe, has had many memoirs created about her life, but none quite like this. Keith Badman has uncovered gems of never before released details, centered around the last few months of her sensationalized life and the accusations made. The series pays homage to the bright star whose life was extinguished too early.”