W Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Finding Joy’

Finding Joy will receive its UK premiere on UKTV’s W channel on Wednesday February 5th at 10pm, it has been announced.

Created by Amy Hiberman, Finding Joy tells the story of Joy, who is coming to terms with the break-up of her long-term relationship, and unwittily landing herself a new job as a vlogger. Joy’s unpolished pieces turn out to be a hit with the News Today subscribers.

As she ventures into the strange and hair-raising world of therapeutic wrestling, internet dating, group therapy and life-changing abseiling, Joy comes to realize that her professional journey may be able to help her negotiate her personal dramas. The comedy series, which is co-commissioned by RTE and Acorn TV, is produced by Treasure Entertainment and stars Amy Huberman, Lochlann O’Mearain, Hannah James Scott and Paul Reid. A second season has already been commissioned.

