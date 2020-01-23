UKTV’s Dave Channel Renews ‘Sliced’ For Second Season

Dave has renewed Samson Kayo and Phil Bowker’s comedy series Sliced for a second season. The UKTV owned and operated channel has handed the series an expanded order of six episodes for season two – up from the three episodes that comprised season one.

“We go again! I’m so excited to be back on Dave with series two. Last series was just a taster, now it’s go time!”, said Samson Kayo. “I’m looking forward to creating some more explosively funny and authentic stories with this amazingly talented team.”

Sliced is a a comedy about two pizza delivery drivers in South London. The series follows Joshua and Ricky, two mates who just want to make some money, move out of their family homes and meet some women – is that too much to ask for? If only all the ridiculous stuff that keeps happening to them would stop getting in the way. The comedy series, which was co-created by Samson Kayo and Phil Bowker, is produced by Lovely Electricity and stars Samson Kayo and Theo Barklem-Biggs.

The renewal comes after the first season attracted over 1.7 million viewers. Season two was commissioned by UKTV’s Head of Scripted Pete Thornton, UKTV’s Director of Commissioning Richard Watsham, Dave Channel Director Luke Hales and UKTV’s Genre General Manager for Comedy and Entertainment Steve North. “Lovely Electricity are incredibly proud and excited to be back in business with Dave and UKTV”, commented Phil Bowker. “We had such fun making the first series of Sliced and the commissioning of this new six-parter goes to underline UKTV’s commitment to and the showcasing of the best new comedy talent that the UK has to offer.”

“Launching Sliced was one of our favourite moments of 2019, we loved working with the brilliant and talented Samson Kayo and Phil Bowker”, Dave Channel Director Luke Hales said in a statement. “The fact that the show is loosely based on Samson’s upbringing in South London makes it really modern, authentic and relatable, and the fact that it is co-written by him means it is guaranteed to be very, very funny. Dave is committed to UK comedy and in recent years has established itself as the best place to come in the UK for fresh, modern and brilliantly funny comedy,Sliced speaks loudly to this ambition.”

While UKTV’s Head of Scripted Pete Thornton added: “Samson and Phil make for a formidable creative duo, the Batman and Robin of the writer/performer/just writer comedy world, and they are supported by an extraordinary cast of established talent and rising stars. This is a show that really hits the sweet spot for Dave, we love it with a passion and we can’t wait to make more.”