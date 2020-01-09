StarzPlay Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Castle Rock’ Season 2

The second season of anthology series Castle Rock will receive its UK premiere on StarzPlay on Thursday February 13th, it has been announced.

Castle Rock is described as a psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse that combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland.

The drama series is produced by Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television and stars Lizzy Caplan, Paul Sparks, Barkhad Abdi, Yusra Warsama, Elsie Fisher, Matthew Alan and Tim Robbins. In season two, a feud between warring clans comes to a boil when budding psychopath Annie Wilkes gets waylaid in Castle Rock. The executive producers are Stephen King, J.J. Abrams, Ben Stephenson, Vince Calandra, Liz Glotzer and Greg Yaitanes.

Check out the trailer for season two below:

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.