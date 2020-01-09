StarzPlay Acquires UK Rights To Epix’s ‘Perpetual Grace, LTD’; Releases Trailer & Key Art

StarzPlay has secured the UK rights to Epix’s drama series Perpetual Grace, LTD after striking a deal with international distributor MGM Worldwide Television Distribution. The show’s ten episode first season will premiere on the streaming service on Thursday February 6th.

Perpetual Grace, LTD follows James, a young grifter, as he attempts to prey upon Pastor Byron Brown, who turns out to be far more dangerous than James suspects. The pastor and his wife Lillian, known to their parishioners as Pa and Ma, have used religion to swindle hundreds of innocent people out of their life savings in Half Acre, NM.

The drama series, which was created by Steven Conrad and Bruce Terris, is produced by MGM Television and stars Sir Ben Kingsley (Gandhi), Jimmi Simpson (House of Cards), Jacki Weaver (Animal Kingdom), Luis Guzman (Code Black) and Terry O’Quinn (Lost). The executive producers are Steve Conrad, Bruce Terris, Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch. Epix has yet to make a decision on whether or not the series will be returning for a second season.

Perpetual Grace, LTD joins a healthy slate of exclusive first-run U.S. acquisitions at StarzPlay that includes: DC Universe’s Doom Patrol; Epix’s Batman prequel series Pennyworth; Starz originals The Spanish Princess, Dangerous Liaisons, Vida, Sweetbitter and Becoming Elizabeth; Hulu originals Castle Rock, Four Weddings And A Funeral, Harlots and The Act; and AT&T’s Audience Network’s Stephen King adaptation Mr. Mercedes.

Check out the trailer and key art for the series below: