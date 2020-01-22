Sky Witness Sets UK Return Date For ‘The Good Doctor’ Season 3

The Good Doctor will return to Sky Witness to finish airing its third season from Tuesday February 4th at 9pm, it has been announced.

The Good Doctor follows Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, relocates from a quiet country life to join a prestigious hospital’s surgical unit. The drama series, which hails from House creator David Shore and Hawaii Five-0‘s Daniel Dae Kim, is produced by Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios and stars Freddie Highmore, Antonia Thomas, Nicholas Gonzalez, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Paige Spara and Jasika Nicole.

In the new new episode, titled Fractured, following his father’s death, Shaun must deal with the effects his intimacy with Lea will have on his relationship with Carly. Meanwhile, the team operates on a patient who is refusing all anesthesia during surgery for fear of relapsing. Milauna Jemai Jackson, Moises Arias, Kelly-Ruth Mercier, Adil Zaidi and Elfina Luk guest star. Gary Hawes directed the episode from a script by Mark Rozeman.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.