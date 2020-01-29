Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Criminal Minds’ Season 15

The fifteenth and final season of Criminal Minds will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Monday February 10th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created by Jeff Davis, Criminal Minds revolves around the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit whom roam the United States to assist local law enformcement track down serial killers and other serious criminal offenders. The drama series is produced by CBS Television Studios & ABC Studios and stars Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez and Daniel Henney.

In the opening episode of the show’s final season, titled Under The Skin, the BAU team investigates an UnSub with striking similarities to Rossi’s latest obsession, “The Chameleon,” a.k.a. Everett Lynch (Michael Mosley), who nearly killed him and then disappeared. Michael Mosley, Alex Jennings, Kelly Frye, Tom Amandes, Paula Jai Parker, Alex Dabestani, Thomas Frelinghuysen, Bret Green, Kimberly Fox and Montelle Dwayne Harvey guest star. The show’s final season consists of ten episodes.

