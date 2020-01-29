Sky Comedy Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Work In Progress’

Showtime’s comedy series Work In Progress will receive its UK premiere on Sky Comedy Wednesday February 12th at 9:40pm, it has been announced.

Work In Progress follows Abby, a 45-year-old self-identified fat, queer dyke from Chicago whose misfortune and despair unexpectedly lead her to a vibrantly transformative relationship. The half-hour series, which was created by Abby McEnany and Tim Mason and co-written by Lilly Wachowski, stars Abby McEnany, Karin Anglin, Celeste Pechous and Julia Sweeney. Theo Germaine will also appear as a special guest star. Showtime has already renewed the series for a second season.

