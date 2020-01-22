Sky Comedy Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Righteous Gemstones’

HBO’s comedy series The Righteous Gemstones will receive its UK premiere on Sky Comedy on Wednesday February 5th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created by Danny McBride, The Righteous Gemstones tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work. Well into the second generation of a grand televangelist tradition, the renowned Gemstone family is living proof that worship pays dividends in all sizes, including their megachurch. The comedy series, which has already been renewed for a second season, stars Danny McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Adam Devine, Walton Goggins, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz and Greg Alan Williams.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.