Sky Comedy Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Miracle Workers’

Miracle Workers will receive its UK premiere on Sky Comedy on Monday January 27th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Miracle Workers turns the perception of heaven on its head while also making the case that humans are worth saving. It follows Craig, a low-level angel responsible for handling all of humanity’s prayers. Craig’s boss, God, has pretty much checked out to focus on petty hobbies. To prevent Earth’s destruction, Craig and fellow angel Eliza must answer a seemingly impossible prayer: help two humans, Laura and Sam, fall in love.

The series, which has been renewed for a second season, is produced by Broadway Video in association with Turner’s Studio T and stars Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Karan Soni and Geraldine Viswanathan. Guest stars include Tituss Burgess, Margaret Cho, Angela Kinsey, Tim Meadows, John Reynolds, Lolly Adefope and Chris Parnell. Simon Rich created the series and executive produces alongside Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.