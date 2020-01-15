Sky Comedy Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Ballers’ Season 5

The fifth and final season of Ballers will receive its UK premiere on Sky Comedy on Tuesday January 28th at 9:40pm, it has been announced.

Created by Stephen Levinson, Ballers follows former football superstar Spencer Strasmore, who has reinvented himself as a financial manager for today’s players in sun-soaked Miami. The comedy series stars Dwayne Johnson, John David Washington, Rob Corddry, Omar Miller, Donovan Carter, Troy Garity, London Brown and Brittany S. Hall. Returning guest stars include Russell Brand, Carl McDowell, Jazmyn Simon, Jay Glazer, Mark Schlereth, Robert Wisdom, Richard Schiff, Steven Weber and Emayatzy Corinealdi.

In the show’s final season, Spencer is settling into retirement and reflecting on his past, when an offer that’s too good to refuse comes his way and sends him back into the lion’s den, this time as a team owner. In the wake of his split with Spencer, an ambitious Joe gambles aggressively to make Sports X greater than ever with the help of his new partner, Lance (Russell Brand). Meanwhile, Ricky has a startling setback that forces him to consider a new kind of future and tests his physical, mental and emotional resolve; Charles learns that being a general manager means getting your hands dirty; Vernon shifts his focus to his love of professional gaming despite Reggie’s wariness; and Jason decides to take his career to the next level.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.