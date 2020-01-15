Sky Comedy Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘A.P. Bio’

NBC’s comedy series A.P. Bio will receive its UK premiere on Sky Comedy on Monday January 27th at 9:30pm, it has been announced.

A.P. Bio tells the story of disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin, who, after losing out on his dream job, is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher. As he comes crashing in to Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids for his own benefit.

Eager to prove that he is still king of the castle, Principal Durbin struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin. The comedy series, which has been renewed through to season three, is produced by Universal Television, Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions and stars Glenn Howerton, Patton Oswalt, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Jean Villepique, Tom Bennett, Paula Pell, Charlie McCrackin, Jacob McCarthy, Aparna Brielle, Nick Peine, Allisyn Ashley Arm, Eddie Leavy, Jacob Houston, Sari Arambulo, Tucker Albrizzi and Spence Moore II.

