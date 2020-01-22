Sky Atlantic Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The L Word: Generation Q’

Showtime’s The L Word sequel series The L Word: Generation Q will receive its UK premiere on Sky Atlantic on Tuesday February 4th at 10pm, it has been announced.

The L Word: Generation Q follows the intermingled lives of Bette Porter, Alice Pieszecki and Shane McCutcheon, along with new characters Dani Nùñez, Micah Lee, Finley, Sophie Suarez and Gigi as they experience love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in L.A.

The eight episode series, which hails from Marja-Lewis Ryan and original series creator Ilene Chaiken, stars Jennifer Beals, Leisha Hailey, Katherine Moennig), Arienne Mandi, Leo Sheng, Jacqueline Toboni, Rosanny Zayas and Sepideh Moafi. Guest stars include Brian Michael, Stephanie Allyne, Olivia Thirlby, Fortune Feimster and Latarsha Rose. The executive producers are Marja-Lewis Ryan, Ilene Chaiken, Kristen Campo, Allyce Ozarski, Steph Green, Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.