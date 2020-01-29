Sky Atlantic Sets Premiere Date For ‘The End’

The End will premiere on Sky Atlantic on Monday February 10th at 10:10pm, it has been announced.

The End tells the story of three generations of a family with separate but intersecting obsessions – trying to figure out how to die with dignity, live with none and make it count. Dr Kate Brennan (Frances O’Connor) is an Australian-based specialist in palliative care. Euthanasia is a hot-button topic in Kate’s field of work and she is passionate in her opposition.

On the other side of the world, Kate’s mother Edie Henley (Harriet Walter) feels just as strongly about her right to die. Kate has little choice but to ship Edie out from England and deposit her in a nearby retirement village in the Gold Coast – Edie’s worst nightmare. While Kate struggles with her own problems, her children are trying to work out who they are, and who they want to be. What follows is a story about parents and children, ethics and emotion, and mostly how it’s never too late to start again. The series, which was created by Samantha Strauss, is set up as a co-production with Australia’s Foxtel and is being produced by See-Saw Films.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.