Sky Atlantic Renews ‘Britannia’ For Season 3

Sky Atlantic has handed out a third season renewal to their period drama Britannia. The pick up comes a couple of month after the show’s second season premiered on the channel.

Britannia is set in 43AD and follows the Roman army as they returned to crush the Celtic heart of Britannia, a mysterious land led by warrior women and powerful Druids who claim to channel the powerful forces of the underworld. The drama series, which was created by Jez Butterworth, is produced by Vertigo Films in association with Neal Street Productions and stars David Morrissey, Annabel Schole, Eleanor Worthington-Cox, Nikolaj Lie Kaas and Mackenzie Crook.

Season three sees a radical transformation in Cait’s journey as the Chosen One with a decision that will tie her to the future of her war-torn people and their ravaged land. Aulus comes under pressure from a new and dark force – otherwise known as his wife, whilst Amena finds herself in a lethal Ménage à trois with both of them. Divis gets a new job which he despises, and Veran goes to the underworld and sees the future. Jez Butterworth and Tom Butterworth is penning the scripts. Rupert Ryle-Hodges is the series producer. The executive producers are Gabriel Silver, James Richardson, Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Brown, Jez Butterworth and Tom Butterworth.

“We are incredibly proud to be able to continue to grow the Britannia franchise bringing ‘Jez and the team’s unique and distinctive vision to life for a third series”, said Sky’s Director of Drama and Sky Studios Cameron Roach, who commissioned the third season alongside Sky’s Managing Director of Content Zai Bennett.