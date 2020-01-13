Sheila Hancock, Susan Lynch, Phaldut Sharma & More Join ITV’s ‘Unforgotten’ For Season 4

ITV has set the cast for Unforgotten. Sheila Hancock (Delicious), Susan Lynch (Apple Tree Yard), Phaldut Sharma (EastEnders), Liz White (Ackley Bridge), Andy Nyman (Peaky Blinders), Clare Calbraith (Little Boy Blue) and Lucy Speed (Marcella) have been tapped to star opposite main cast members Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar in the show’s fourth season.

The will also be joined by returning cast members Peter Egan (Downton Abbey, Hold The Sunset), Alastair Mackenzie (Deep Water, Cold Feet), Carolina Main (Blood, Grantchester), Lewis Reeves (Uncle, Inspector George Gently) and Jordan Long (Prime Suspect 1973, SS-GB).

Unforgotten follows DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan as they work a cold-case and the ensuing fall-out of the investigation. Season four opens with the discovery of a dismembered body in a scrap metal yard, which the team believe has been stored in a domestic freezer for thirty years. A unique Millwall Football Club tattoo leads to the victim being identified as Matthew Walsh, a young man in his mid-twenties who went missing in March 1990.

Meanwhile, after making the decision to retire from the police force for her own sanity and wellbeing, Cassie faces an impossible dilemma when she learns she isn’t entitled to her full pension payment unless she completes her thirty years of service. Disappointed and angry with her superiors and the system, Cassie has to make the gut-wrenching decision to return to work. Whilst her relationship with John is going strong, she also faces difficult times with both her son, who has moved back home, and her father, Martin, who is struggling with early dementia.

Series creator Chris Lang penned the scripts for the fourth season. “I am so excited to be bringing back the Unforgotten team for a fourth series, as Cassie and Sunny take on perhaps their most challenging case to date”, he said in a statement. “Once again, we have assembled an astonishing cast, and I cannot wait to see how the very finest actors of their generation, start bringing my characters to life.”

Unforgotten is produced by Mainstreet Pictures – the indie set up by former ITV Drama Commissioners Sally Haynes and Laura Mackie. The fourth season was commissioned by ITV’s Head of Drama Poly Hill back in 2018. PBS Masterpiece co-produces for the U.S. market. Guy de Glanville is the series producer, while Andy Wilson is returning to direct. The executive producers are Sally Haynes, Laura Mackie, Chris Land and Rebecca Eaton. Production on season four is now underway.