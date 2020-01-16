Netflix UK Sets Premiere Date For Harlan Coben Adaptation ‘The Stranger’

Harlan Coben adaptation The Stranger will premiere on Netflix UK on Thursday January 30th, it has been announced.

The Stranger tells the story of Adam Price, who has a good life, two wonderful sons, and a watertight marriage – until one night a stranger sits next to him in a bar and tells him a devastating secret about his wife, Corinne. Soon Adam finds himself tangled in something far darker than even Corinne’s deception, and realizes that if he doesn’t make exactly the right moves, the conspiracy he’s stumbled into will not only ruin lives—it will end them.

The drama series, which was created by Coben and penned by Danny Brocklehurst, is produced by Red Production Company and stars Richard Armitage, Siobhan Finneran, Hannah John-Kamen, Jennifer Saunders, Shaun Dooley, Paul Kaye, Dervla Kirwan, Kadiff Kirwan, Anthony Head, Stephen Rea, Jacob Dudman, Ella-Rae Smith and Brandon Fellows. Madonna Baptiste is the series producer, while Daniel O’Hara and Hannah Quinn are the directors. The executive producers are Nicola Shindler, Harlan Coben, Danny Brocklehurst and Richard Fee.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.