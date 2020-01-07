Netflix UK Releases Trailer For ‘Sex Education’ Season 2

Netflix UK has released the trailer for the second season of Sex Education, which is set to premiere on Friday January 17th.

Sex Education follows Otis Milburn, a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean. The series, which was created by Laurie Nunn, is produced by Eleven, and stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, Patricia Allison, Jim Howick, Rakhee Thakrar, Samantha Spiro, James Purefoy and Alistair Petrie.

In the show’s second season, as a late bloomer Otis must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve. Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a Chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex education at the school and new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo. Ben Taylor, Alice Seabright and Sophie Goodhar are the directors for season two. The executive producers are Jamie Campbell, Laurie Nunn and Ben Taylor.

Check out the trailer below: