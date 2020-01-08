Netflix UK Releases Trailer For ‘Locke & Key’

Netflix UK has released the trailer for the long awaited Locke & Key adaptation, which is set to premiere on Friday February 7th.

Locke & Key tells the story of the three Locke siblings, who, after their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, move with their mother into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them.

The drama series, which is based on the comic books by Joe Hill & Gabriel Rodriguez and hails from Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill, is produced by IDW Entertainment, Genre Arts, Circle Of Confusion and Take 5 and stars Darby Stanchfield (Scandal), Jackson Robert Scott (IT), Connor Jessup (American Crime), Emilia Jones (Horrible Histories), Bill Heck (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Laysla De Oliveira, Thomas Mitchell Barnet, Griffin Gluck (American Vandal) and Coby Bird.

Check out the trailer below: