Netflix Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Van Helsing’ Season 4

The fourth season of Van Helsing will receive its UK premiere on Netflix UK on Saturday February 8th, it has been announced.

Van Helsing follows Vanessa Van Helsing, a descendent of the Van Helsing lineage who must lead mankind against a world controlled by vampires in the post-Rising apocalypse. The drama series is produced by Nomadic Pictures and stars Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Christopher Heyerdahl, Missy Peregrym, Vincent Gale, Rukiya Bernard, Trezzo Mahoro and Aleks Paunovic.

In the show’s fourth season, the first of four vampire elders has been freed and legend has it that when their four Totems are combined the Dark One will be resurrected. Now it’s a race against time as Vanessa and her ragtag group of heroes faces off against the forces of darkness. Syfy has renewed the series for a fifth and final season, which is expected to air state-side later this year.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information,