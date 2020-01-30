Movies 24 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Roux The Day: A Gourmet Detective Mystery’

Roux The Day – the fifth entry in Hallmark’s Gourmet Detective Mysteries movie series – will receive its UK premiere on Movies 24 on Sunday March 29th at 3pm, it has been announced.

Gourmet Detective Mysteries is based on the series of novels by Peter King and follows Henry Ross, a chef turned gourmet detective who, alongside Detective Maggie Price uses his mastery of food, drink and cooking to hunt down killers one recipe at a time. The series of movies is produced by Muse Entertainment and stars Dylan Neal (Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove), Brooke Burns (Baywatch,) and Bruce Boxleitner (Babylon 5).

In Roux The Day, gourmet chef turned culinary sleuth Henry Ross teams up once again with Detective Maggie Price, when the murder of an unscrupulous antiques dealer reveals that he might have been killed over a rare and valuable “Chef’s Book” long missing from a shuttered legendary San Francisco restaurant. Between Maggie’s detective work, Henry’s culinary knowledge and uncanny sleuthing ability – and the couple’s budding romance – they are a pair to be reckoned with, but only if they can avoid the killer’s ire and bring them to justice before one of them becomes the next victim.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.