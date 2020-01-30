Movies 24 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Riddled With Deceit: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery’

Riddled With Deceit – the second entry in Hallmark’s Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries movie series – will receive its UK premiere on Movies 24 on Sunday March 15th at 3pm, it has been announced.

Based on the novels by Philip R. Craig, Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries follows former detective Jeff Jackson, who, after being forced into early retirement, returns to a quiet life on Martha’s Vineyard. Quiet, at least, until a body washes up and he’s drawn back into crime solving. The series of movies are produced by Muse Entertainment and stars Jesse Metcalfe (Chesapeake Shores) and Sarah Lind (True Justice). Joel S. Rice, Michael Prupas and Jesse Metcalfe are the executive producers.

In Riddled With Deceit, legendarily cursed emeralds worth $5,000,000 surface from the black market, turn up at an auction house and are nearly stolen so former Detective Jeff Jackson (Metcalfe) is called out of retirement to oversee their safe passage to the rightful inheritor: Zee Madeiras’ (Lind) good friend Britt Prajna (Sunita Prasad,). Britt is the owner of The Pendray, one Martha’s Vineyard’s finest hotels where the transfer of the jewels is set to take place at a lavish affair. Donning a tux, Jeff meets up with Zee to attend the party filled with the Vineyard’s high society, not to mention a number of individuals who might have an interest in the gems. Shortly after the event, Britt is attacked in her home, the emeralds are stolen from the hotel safe and someone close to the family is murdered. With this new crime hitting too close to home, Jeff and Zee again team up to solve the murder and recover their friend’s stolen heirloom before it’s too late.

