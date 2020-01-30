Movies 24 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Picture Perfect Mysteries: Dead Over Diamonds’

Dead Over Diamonds – the second entry in Hallmark’s Picture Perfect Mysteries movie series – will receive its UK premiere on Movies 24 on Saturday March 28th at 3pm, it has been announced.

Picture Perfect Mysteries follows small-town New England professional wedding photographer Allie Adams, who finds herself working with Willow Haven P.D.’s newest detective Sam Acosta to solve various murder cases. The series of movies are produced by Crown Media Productions and stars Alexa PenaVega (Spy Kids), Carlos PenaVega (Big Time Rush) and Erik Estrada (CHiPs).

In Dead Over Diamonds, after covering the opening of an exhibit of a priceless art collection, professional photographer Allie Adams (Alexa PenaVega) finds herself embroiled in the mystery surrounding the theft of a valuable necklace. When her unorthodox investigation uncovers a murder that is tied to the theft, Allie shares her findings with Willow Haven P.D.’s newest detective, Sam Acosta (Carlos PenaVega). While the two work together to identify and bring the killer to justice — despite Sam’s reluctance to allow Allie’s involvement in his case – Sam’s Uncle Luis (Estrada), returns from his early retirement to give Sam a hand with his home renovation, along with plenty of unsolicited advice.

