Movies 24 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Chronicle Mysteries: Recovered’

Recovered – the first entry in Hallmark’s Chronicle Mysteries movie series – will receive its UK premiere on Movies 24 on Sunday March 1st at 3pm, it has been announced.

Chronicle Mysteries follows Alex McPherson, the host of a true crime podcast as she embarks on her latest project. The series of TV movies are produced by Chronicles Productions, Inc and stars Alison Sweeney (Days Of Our Lives) and Benjamin Ayres (Saving Hope).

In Recovered, Alex McPherson (Sweeney) returns to the small town in Pennsylvania where she spent her summers as a girl to record the next episode of her true crime podcast, about the disappearance of a childhood friend 20 years prior. However, after teaming up with the local newspaper editor (Ayres), who reluctantly agrees to help her retrace the girl’s last steps, Alex not only uncovers the shocking truth behind the girl’s disappearance, but also a decades-old murder and its coverup. And, when Alex links her inquiries about the missing girl to a recent murder, she quickly realizes that she might just be the killer’s next target.

