Movies 24 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘A Beautiful Place To Die: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery’

A Beautiful Place To Die – the first entry in Hallmark’s Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries movie series – will receive its UK premiere on Movies 24 on Sunday March 8th at 3pm, it has been announced.

Based on the novels by Philip R. Craig, Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries follows former detective Jeff Jackson, who, after being forced into early retirement, returns to a quiet life on Martha’s Vineyard. Quiet, at least, until a body washes up and he’s drawn back into crime solving. The series of movies are produced by Muse Entertainment and stars Jesse Metcalfe (Chesapeake Shores) and Sarah Lind (True Justice). Joel S. Rice, Michael Prupas and Jesse Metcalfe are the executive producers.

In A Beautiful Place To Die, after being injured and facing loss in the line of duty, retired Boston Police Detective Jeff Jackson returns to a quiet life of fishing, living in his late father’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. When a mysterious visitor to the island turns up dead, Jeff is reluctantly recruited to help in the investigation by the local police chief, a family friend. Adding a layer of complication, Zee Madieras – the chief’s daughter who shares history with Jeff – is the medical examiner on the case. As the murder investigation casts suspicion on some of the town’s most powerful and wealthy citizens and brings Jeff and Zee’s lives in peril, they race to solve the case before another tragedy strikes the peaceful vacation town.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.