Marblemedia Options M.G. Hennessey’s ‘The Other Boy’ For TV Adaptation

Marblemedia has optioned the rights to M.G. Hennessey’s best selling novel The Other Boy with plans to adapt it for TV as a light comedic drama series. Hennessey is on-board to serve as a consultant for the adaptation. This marks the first in a series of upcoming projects from Marblemedia’s growing scripted division.

The Other Boy tells the story of 12-year-old Shane Woods as he embarks on a journey of courage and acceptance. To most of the people in his life, he’s just a regular boy…playing baseball, working on his graphic novel, and hanging out with his best friend, Josh. But that’s not the whole story: Shane is transgender and transitioned when he was seven.

Ever since moving to Los Angeles, he’s kept that part of himself private, even from his closest friends. But the older he gets, the harder it is to keep that secret, notably when he develops his first crush on Madeline. His mom is very supportive, but his dad thinks it is still just a phase – and the latter’s lack of acceptance may stop Shane from taking the next step in his transition.

“2020 is destined to be a milestone year for Marblemedia, with a number of exciting and varied scripted projects in the pipeline, joining our extensive output of factual and kids programming”, said Mark Bishop, co-CEO of Marblemedia “Our rapidly growing scripted slate contains everything from primetime series, including a soon-to-be-announced inspirational social justice drama, to comedies, kids’ adventure series, and a number of strong family viewing titles such as The Other Boy.”

While Carrie Paupst Shaughnessy, Marblemedia’s VP of Scripted, added: “We are thrilled to have acquired the rights to M.G. Hennessey’s hugely entertaining novel and agree with Jill Soloway, creator of the award-winning series Transparent, who called The Other Boy a gorgeous book… filled with characters who will make you laugh, cry and cheer. Amongst other incredible work, M.G. supports LGBTQ foster children in Los Angeles and helps run a camp for families with transgender children. We are delighted that she will be bringing her expertise to the project, working with us to develop her wonderful story for the screen, and cannot wait to see what reception that this topical tale with its complex yet real characters gets from commissioners.”