Joanna Lumley, Nigel Havers & Jason Merrells Join ITV’s ‘Finding Alice’

Joanna Lumley (Gangster Granny, Absolutely Fabulous), Nigel Havers (Benidorm, Coronation Street) and Jason Merrells (Agatha Raisin, Safe House) have been tapped to star opposite Keeley Hawes (Line Of Duty, Bodyguard) in ITV’s Finding Alice.

Finding Alice follows Alice’s (Keeley Hawes) journey of grief, love and life after the death of her husband Harry. His accidental sudden death kicks up a storm of secrets and mess, debt, suspicion and criminality which Alice is forced to confront in order to survive.

Harry dies after falling down the stairs when they move into their newly finished dream house. Harry designed it, so it’s weird and wonderful, and impractical, and one more disorientation for Alice, alongside her sense of loss and abandonment. Her beloved partner of 20 years is no more, and now she can’t even find the fridge. If that were her only problem. Men have a habit of hiding stuff that they don’t want to deal with, and Alice discovers that Harry was worse than most.

Joanna Lumley has been cast as Sarah, Alice’s mother; Nigel Havers as Roger, Alice’s father; and Jason Merrells as Harry. Rounding out the cast is Gemma Jones (Gentleman Jack, Unforgotten) as Minnie, Harry’s mother; Kenneth Cranham (Hatton Garden, Bancroft) as Gerry, Alice’s father; Isabella Pappas (Paranoid) as Charlotte, Alice and Harry’s 16-year-old daughter; and Sharon Rooney (The Capture, No Offence) as Nicola, Harry’s sister.

The six episode series was created by Roger Goldby, Keeley Hawes and Simon Nye, and penned by Roger Goldby and Simon Nye. It is being produced by Red Production Company in association with Bright Pictures TV, Buddy Club Productions and Genial Productions. Margot Gavan Duffy is the series producer, while Goldby and Juliet May are attached to direct. The executive producers are Nicola Shindler, Roger Goldby, Simon Nye and Keeley Hawes. Studiocanal will handle global sales.