ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘Midsomer Murders: The Point Of Balance’

The Point Of Balance – the first episode of Midsomer Murders season twenty-one – will premiere on ITV on Tuesday January 21st at 8pm, it has been announced.

Midsomer Murders follows DCI John Barnaby and his partner as they tackle intricate murder mysteries in the beautiful but deadly countryside of Midsomer. The series is produced by the All3Media owned Bentley Productions and stars Neil Dudgeon, Nick Hendrix, Fiona Dolman and Annette Badland.

In the next new episode, titled The Point Of Balance, Midsomer is buzzing with excitement at the arrival of the annual ‘Paramount Dance Extravaganza’. But behind the sequins and smiles are deep running feuds and passions, and when the stakes are high, the desire to win can outweigh just about anything. Christoper Timothy guest stars as DCI Barnaby’s dad, Ned.

