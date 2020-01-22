ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘Midsomer Murders: The Miniature Murders’

The Miniature Murders – the second episode of Midsomer Murders season twenty-one – will premiere on ITV on Tuesday February 4th at 8pm, it has been announced.

Midsomer Murders follows DCI John Barnaby and his partner as they tackle intricate murder mysteries in the beautiful but deadly countryside of Midsomer. The series is produced by the All3Media owned Bentley Productions and stars Neil Dudgeon, Nick Hendrix, Fiona Dolman and Annette Badland.

In the next new episode, titled The Miniature Murders, the worlds of miniature dolls houses and real houses collide when prolific real estate agent Alexander Beauvoisin is murdered in front of a crowd at the unveiling of a new dolls house Collection at Midsomer Museum of the family. Roger Barclay and Katy Brand Guest star.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.