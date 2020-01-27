ITV Releases Trailer For ‘Endeavour’ Season 7

ITV has released the trailer for the seventh season of Endeavour, which is set to premiere next month.

Created by Russell Lewis, Endeavour follows a young Detective Sergeant Endeavour Morse and his partner Detective Inspector Fred Thursday as the investigate various crimes in the 1960s and 1970s. The drama series is produced by Mammoth Screen and stars Shaun Evans, Roger Allam, Anton Lesser, Sean Rigby, James Bradshaw, Sara Vickers, Abigail Thaw and Caroline O’Neill. ITV has already renewed the series for an eighth season.

Season seven is set in the 1970s and the new episodes finds the team reunited at Castle Gate CID, with Chief Superintendent Bright back in charge. However, the events of the past year have left their mark, and the new series will see old friendships challenged and new relationships blossom. In the dawn of women’s liberation, social progression and scientific growth, the 1970s begin for Oxford’s finest with the discovery of a body at the canal towpath on New Year’s Day. With the only clue in the investigation a witness who heard whistling on the night of the crime, the team have their work cut out to uncover their culprit. This season will test Endeavour’s moral compass to breaking point, both personally and professionally.

Check out the trailer below: