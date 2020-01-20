ITV Orders True Crime Drama ‘The Penbrokeshire Murders’, Luke Evans To Star

ITV has ordered The Penbrokeshire Murders, a three-part true crime drama depicting the pursuit of a cold-blooded serial killer. Luke Evans (The Alienist, The Great Train Robbery) is attached to star.

In The Penbrokeshire Murders, two unsolved double murders from the 1980s cast a shadow over the work of the Dyfed Powys police force. In 2006, newly promoted Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins (Luke Evans) decided to reopen both cases.

Employing pioneering forensic methods, Wilkins and his handpicked team found microscopic DNA and fibres that potentially linked the murders to a string of burglaries committed in the 80s and 90s. The perpetrator of those robberies was nearing the end of his prison sentence, but if Steve Wilkins was right, he was also a serial killer … Could Steve and his team find enough forensic evidence to charge their suspect before he was released to potentially kill again?

Rounding out the cast is Keith Allen as John Cooper, Owen Teale as Gerard Elias, Alexandria Riley as Jackie Richards, Caroline Berry as Pat Cooper, Oliver Ryan as Andrew Cooper and David Fynn as ITV News journalist Jonathan Hill. “It is a privilege to be playing the role of Steve Wilkins in The Pembrokeshire Murders and working again with Simon Heath, his team at World Productions and ITV”, Luke Evans said in a statement. It’s a huge responsibility for me as the drama depicts a true crime which to this day still affects the families of those whose lives were tragically taken.”

The three-part drama is based on Senior Investigating Officer Steve Wilkins and ITV news journalist Jonathan Hill’s true crime book Catching the Bullseye Killer. Nick Stevens penned the scripts, while Marc Evans is attached to direct. Line Of Duty indie World Productions are producing. Simon Heath is the executive producer. The Welsh government is supporting the production. ITV Studios Global Entertainment will handle international sales. Filming gets underway this month.

“Nick Stevens script is a fascinating and insightful account into how and why the Dyfed Powys Police team reopened this cold case and brought a serial killer to justice after he’d evaded capture for nearly two decades”, added ITV’s Head of Drama Poly Hill, who commissioned the series. “I have wanted to work with Luke Evans again since we made The Great Train Robbery, which Simon Heath and World Productions also produced. I’m delighted that The Pembrokeshire Murders is that project, as Luke will be incredible as Steve Wilkins and this is going to be an unmissable drama for our ITV audience.”